At least 2 killed, 13 injured in shooting at Chicago party

March 14 (UPI) — At least two people were killed and 13 others were injured in a shooting at a party in Chicago early Sunday morning, police said.

Chicago Fire Department Assistant Deputy Chief Paramedic Greg Stinnett said the shooting took place inside a business at Chicago’s Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood at 4:40 a.m. Sunday.

The victims ranged in age from 20 to 44 years old, including two who were pronounced dead on the scene. Others were hospitalized in conditions ranging from good to critical.

Police identified the two people killed in the shooting as Rayneesha Dotson, 30, and Lionel Darling, 29.

Stinnett added that the total number of victims is expected to grow as more arrive at hospitals.

Authorities said they were following up on “several different” leads with detectives currently investigating the shooting.