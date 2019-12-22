At least 21 people killed in Guatemala bus crash

Dec. 22 (UPI) — At least 21 people were killed after a bus crash in Guatemala on Saturday, the Guatemalan Public Ministry said.

As many as seven children died and 11 people were injured when the bus collided with a truck near the town of Gualan, about 104 miles from the nation’s capital, Guatemala City.

The drivers of both vehicles were detained and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Authorities identified 18 victims but said further identifications were made difficult due to the impact of the crash.

Guatemala’s president-elect, Alejandro Giammattei offered condolences after the crash.

“All Guatemalans have woken up in mourning, I deeply regret the death of the people in the Gualan accident,” he wrote.