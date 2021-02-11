At least 5 killed in Fort Worth pileup crash in icy weather

Feb. 11 (UPI) — A highway pile-up crash in Fort Worth Thursday killed at least five people and injured at least 36 people.

A morning crash at I-35W near downtown Fort Worth led to the massive pileup, Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. The scene stretched for about a mile. Fort Worth police reported the it occurred at 1601 North Freeway, and MedStar reported it was at the junction of I-35W and 28th Street.

Multiple 18-wheelers, police and MedStar vehicles were among the vehicles in the pileup, officials said, according to the Star-Telegram report.

Fort Worth police spokesman Daniel Segura said during a press conference update at least five people have died. Fire and Medstar officials added that at least 100 vehicles were involved in the pileup.

Icy roads were the likely cause of the pileup, Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Michael Drivdahl told Dallas Morning News.

Thirty-six people involved in the pileup have been transported to local hospitals, Drivdahl added.

Fort Worth firefighters, police and MedStar emergency medical service responded to the scene at 6:15 a.m., Fort Worth Emergency Management said in a 10:15 a.m. update on Twitter.

Emergency Management added in another tweet that 3700 E. Belknap (Riverside Center) was a family reunification location for families to pick up and meet people involved in the I-35 pileup.

Lisa Salinas, a clerk at a nearby 7-Eleven, told the Star-Telegram about six to eight victims from the crash came into the store waiting for help.

Segura said around 10:20 a.m. during a press conference that first responders, firefighters and MedStar medics were attending to the victims.

“I would like to ask everyone please keep in your prayers the family members of the loved ones who have lost their lives in this tragic accident,” Segura said.

Segura told the Star-Telegram in an email an officer was in the crash, and was in stable condition.

By 10:30 a.m., most people had been rescued, but vehicles still needed to be removed off the highway.

“We are going to have to go through and search vehicle by vehicle,” Drivdahl told Dallas Morning News.

Med Star spokesman Matt Zavadsky added that several people suffered critical and serious injuries.

More than 30 MedStar units went to the scene, according to Zavadsky.

The I-35 pileup was among multiple accidents across Dallas-Fort Worth early Thursday.

At least three other people died in other highway crashes after a the cold front overnight impacted driving conditions across North Texas, authorities said, Denton Record-Chronicle reported.