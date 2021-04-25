At least 6 dead in Georgia highway crash involving passenger van

April 25 (UPI) — At least six people died in a highway crash involving a passenger van in Georgia, police said Sunday.

The crash was reported at about 7 p.m. on Saturday in the northbound lanes of I-85 at the split to I-985 in Georgia’s Gwinett County, about 35 miles north of Atlanta.

Gwinett Police Sgt. Michele Pihera said callers initially reported a vehicle on it side engulfed in flames as passersby attempted to pull victims to safety.

Pihera said six people died at the scene and several others were transported to local hospitals. A bystander sustained a minor injury and denied hospital transport.

Police said there were 16 people in the van at the time of the crash and they were from a sober living group.

“Details about the occupants will be released in the coming days,” Pihera said. “All the occupants of the vehicle appeared to be adults.”

Investigators at the scene did not provide additional information on how the crash occurred but said another vehicle may have been involved.

The crash caused 1-985 to be shut down for several hours on Saturday evening before reopening at 11 p.m.