At least 8 migrants drowned, 37 rescued trying to cross Rio Grande

Sept. 3 (UPI) — Eight migrants drowned trying to reach Texas from Mexico after rapid water in the Rio Grande from recent heavy rains swept them down river, officials said Friday.

The bodies of the migrants were discovered Thursday after they tried to cross the river near the southern Texas town of Eagle Pass, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said in statements to the Border Report and The New York Times.

Officials with the Mexican government found two of the dead migrants and the other six were found by U.S. Border Patrol agents.

Another 37 migrants were rescued and Border Patrol agents are still searching for more migrants who may have been swept away by the raging water.

In all, CBP agents apprehended 53 migrants including the 37 who were rescued, according to Border Report.

Mexican officials apprehended an additional 39 migrants, according to The New York Times, meaning nearly a hundred were a part of the group that tried to cross the river.