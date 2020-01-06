At least five dead, dozens injured in six-vehicle crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike

Jan. 6 (UPI) — At least five people died and nearly 60 others were injured in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Sunday, authorities said.

Pennsylvania State Police said six vehicles were involved in the crash, including a tour bus, three tractor-trailers loaded with parcels, and a passenger vehicle.

In addition to the five confirmed deaths, at least 57 people were hospitalized.

The crash took place at 3:33 a.m. when the tour bus was traveling on a downhill curve in Westmoreland County and struck an embankment, causing vehicles traveling behind the bus to strike the vehicle after the initial crash.

Pennsylvania State Spokesman Stephen Limani told reporters that the bus, owned by Z&D Tours, was en route from New Jersey to Cincinnati when it hit the embankment, causing the vehicle to roll over, and it was hit by two tractor-trailers. A third then crashed into the pileup, he said.

“It was kind of a chain reaction-type crash,” he said.

Of those injured, two were in critical condition, he said, adding none of the others hospitalized were suffering from life-threatening injuries.

UPS confirmed two of its drivers — Daniel Kepner, 53, and Dennis Kehler, 48 — died in the crash.

“Our drivers will be missed and our thoughts and prayers go out to their families,” UPS said in a statement.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike was closed in both directions as authorities investigated the crash.