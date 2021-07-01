Authorities arrest woman blamed for Tour de France crash

June 30 (UPI) — The woman who has been blamed for causing a major crash during the opening stage of the iconic Tour de France bicycle race on Saturday has been arrested and is being questioned by law enforcement.

Authorities said about 50 yards from the finish of the first stage in Landerneau, the woman held up a sign that translated to “Go Grandma and Grandpa.” The sign, though, hit German racer Tony Martin, causing him to crash and starting a domino effect of crashes with other riders following behind.

The woman, whose name has not been released, is accused of involuntarily causing injury and putting the lives of others at risk.

Race director Christian Prudhomme told the French newspaper Ouest France he had intended on filing a complaint against the woman.