Developing: Authorities respond to partial building collapse near Miami

MIAMI BEACH, Florida, June 24, 2021 (UPI/Gephardt Daily) — Authorities in South Florida say a multi-story building has partially collapsed in Miami-Dade County.

More than 80 fire rescue units, including the technical rescue team, have been dispatched to the scene in the city of Surfside, located about about 15 miles north of Miami along the eastern coast of Florida, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said via Twitter.

Locals media reports indicate one person has died in the collapse of the 11 story structure and that at least nine others were injured.

The Miami Beach Police Department confirmed it was assisting in the rescue operation.

The cause of the building’s collapse was not immediately known.

Traffic in the area of the building near 88 Street and Collins Avenue were being diverted, authorities said.