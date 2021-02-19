BAE receives $50M order to build 20 more CV90s for Norwegian Army

Feb. 19 (UPI) — BAE Systems announced Thursday that it has received a $50 million order from the Norwegian Army for 20 additional CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicles, bring its total fleet to 164 vehicles.

The order includes a request for 12 engineering and eight multi-carrier CV90 variants which are scheduled for delivery in 2023, according to BAE.

Norway is one of seven European countries that uses the CV90, with the others being Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Switzerland, Sweden and the Netherlands.

It’s also the latest customer to enhance its fleet of combat-proven CV90s following significant life extension and mid-life upgrade contracts from Switzerland and the Netherlands.

“We look forward to fielding another 20 modern CV90 combat support vehicles into the Norwegian Army,” said Brigadier Øyvind Johan Kvalvik of the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agenc’s Land Systems Division. “These additional vehicles will provide the Norwegian Army with the room for maneuver and combat power that the Army needs to be able to complete its missions using the most modern IFV vehicles in the world.”

BAE Systems Hägglunds, the manufacturer of the CV90 based in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, will work with Ritek, an established Norwegian CV90 partner, to deliver the vehicles to Norway, the contractor said.