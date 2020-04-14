Bernie Sanders endorses former rival Joe Biden for president

April 13 (UPI) — Sen. Bernie Sanders on Monday endorsed former vice president Joe Biden for president after exiting the race five days ago.

Sanders, I-Vt., made the announcement that he was endorsing Biden on a live stream that Biden hosted.

“We need you in the White House,” Sanders told Biden.

“I’m asking every Democrat, I’m asking every Independent, I’m asking a lot of Republicans to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse,” Sanders said.

“Your endorsement means a great deal,” Biden responded. “It means a great deal to me.”

Sanders left the Democratic presidential race on Wednesday, saying a path to victory for him in the primaries at that point was “impossible,” amid Biden having a substantial lead in Democratic delegates.

His decision made Biden the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee to run against President Donald Trump in November.