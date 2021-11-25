Biden administration blacklists 27 companies over national security concerns

Nov. 24 (UPI) — The Biden administration on Wednesday blacklisted an additional 27 companies and individuals from China, Japan, Pakistan and Singapore, citing national security and foreign policy interests.

The Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security added the organizations to its entity list, which requires a license for the export or transfer of some items in response to unethical behavior or that which otherwise threatens U.S. national security.

“Global trade and commerce should support peace, prosperity, and good-paying jobs, not national security risks,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said.

“Today’s actions will help prevent the diversion of U.S. technologies to the [People’s Republic of China]’s and Russia’s military advancement and activities of non-proliferation concern like Pakistan’s unsafeguarded nuclear activities or ballistic missile program.

“The Department of Commerce is committed to effectively using export controls to protect our national security.”

The blacklisted companies include eight technology entities that are being prevented from using U.S. technologies for supporting certain Chinese military applications, such as counterstealth and countersubmarine actions, and the ability to break encryption or develop unbreakable encryption.

Sixteen entities and individuals in China and Pakistan were named for contributing to Pakistan’s nuclear activities or ballistic missile program.

And three affiliates of Corad Technology Limited — a Chinese company already on the entity list — were added for being involved in the sale of U.S. technology to Iran’s military and space programs, North Korean front companies, and China’s defense industry.

The Commerce Department said that in addition to the blacklistings, it added one organization in Russia — the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology — to the Military-End-User list because of its production of military products. The list requires a license from the Bureau of Industry and Security for certain exports.