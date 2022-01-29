Biden calls Pittsburgh bridge collapse ‘simply unacceptable’

Jan. 29 (UPI) — President Joe Biden on Friday said it’s “simply unacceptable” that the nation’s infrastructure has gotten to such a state of disrepair that a bridge collapsed earlier in the day in Pittsburgh.

He made the remarks during a visit to the City of Bridges that happened to coincide with the collapse of one that injured 10 people.

Biden praised passage of the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law earlier this month, which designates some $1.6 billion to repair bridges in Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh has more bridges than any other city in the world — nearly 450.

He said it’s time to put that money to use.

“We’ve got to get on with it. We’ve got to move,” Biden said during remarks at the Mill 19 building, which houses staff from Carnegie Mellon University. “We don’t need headlines saying that someone was killed when the next bridge collapses.”