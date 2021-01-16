Jan. 16 (UPI) — President-elect Joe Biden has started a new transitional Twitter account to build followers going into his new administration, but he will have to build the official Twitter base from scratch.

Biden’s transition team rolled out the @PresElectBiden account on Thursday night, and everyone who follows that account will be rolled over to the official @POTUS account after the inauguration next Wednesday.

However, Twitter said in a new policy that Biden will not inherit the followers who are currently linked to President Donald Trump‘s @POTUS account.

The same policy applies to the official White House Twitter account.

By law, Trump’s tweets through the official @POTUS account must be archived on Jan. 20 when Biden takes over. They will be publicly archived with the National Archive and Records Administration as @POTUS45. Trump’s personal account has been permanently suspended for violating Twitter rules.

Biden’s administration starting with zero followers is a break from Twitter’s past policy.