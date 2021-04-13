Biden nominates Christine Wormuth as first female secretary of the Army

April 13 (UPI) — President Joe Biden nominated Christine Wormuth to serve as secretary of the Army, the White House announced Monday.

Wormuth previously served as Under Secretary of Defense for Policy during the Obama administration and if confirmed by the Senate would become the first woman to serve as Army secretary.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin issued a statement saying he has “no doubt” Wormumth “will lead our soldiers and represent their families with honor and integrity.”

“Christine is a true patriot and with a dedicated career in service to America and our nation’s security,” he said. “As the former Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Christine advanced the department’s counter-ISIS campaign and the rebalance to Asia, and her deep expertise will be critical in addressing and determining today’s global threats, including the pacing challenge from China and nation-state threats emanating from Russia, Iran and North Korea.”

Wormuth currently serves as director of the International Security and Defense Policy Center at the RAND Corporation and teaches as an adjunct professor in Georgetown University’s graduate program.

She also led the Biden-Harris Defense Agency Review Team in January and was twice recognized with the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service.

Biden also nominated Gil Cisneros as Under Secretary of Defense and Susanna Blume for director of cost assessment and program evaluation at the Department of Defense.

“Christine Wormuth, Gil Cisneros and Susanna Blume represent decades of combined expertise in national security and are well positioned to take on the crises we face in the current moment and prepare ourselves for the threat of tomorrow,” Lloyd said, urging the Senate to confirm them.