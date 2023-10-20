Biden requests $105B for national security, aid for Israel, Ukraine

Oct. 20 (UPI) — President Joe Biden on Friday requested a sweeping package of approximately $105 billion in supplemental funding that he said is critical for U.S. national security while supporting allies and partners like Israel and Ukraine.

The package, detailed in a letter to the House, includes $14.3 billion in military support for Israel amid its war against Hamas and $9.15 billion in funding for humanitarian aid.

“Since the horrific terrorist attack by Hamas, President Biden has surged security, intelligence, and diplomatic support to the people of Israel,” the White House said in a statement. “This supplemental request will continue to provide the necessary security assistance to Israel, support Israeli efforts to secure the release of hostages, and extend humanitarian assistance to civilians impacted by the war in Israel and in Gaza.”

It also includes $61.4 billion for weapons and economic assistance to Ukraine as it defends against the Russian invasion.

“This request also addresses the global humanitarian impacts of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine and of Hamas’ horrific attacks on Israel, including by extending humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza,” Biden’s office said.

In a rare Oval Office address Thursday evening Biden said this urgent budget request is vital for U.S. security as America faces an inflection point in history where choices made now will impact the country for decades to come.

Biden on Friday will also meet with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen at the 27th EU-U.S. summit where the trio was expected to discuss support for Israel and Ukraine.

Another $7.4 billion in funding will go toward Taiwan and Indo-Pacific Security.

“It is critically important that we not lose our focus on the importance of integrated deterrence in the Indo-Pacific,” the White House said. “Our allies and partners need our support more than ever and this request provides resources to help them build the capabilities necessary to meet emerging challenges.”

The White House further said that “Congressional Republicans need to stop playing political games with border security,” requesting $13.6 billion for greater enforcement at the U.S.-Mexico border, adding an additional 1,300 border patrol agents and 1,600 additional asylum officers.

The Biden administration said the request also includes an investment more than $50 billion in the American defense industrial base to expand production lines, strengthen the U.S. economy and create new jobs.

The president’s budget request was directed to House Speaker pro tempore Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., as the chamber has struggled to elect a new speaker with Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, failing to be elected in a third round of voting.