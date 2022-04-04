Biden says ‘brutal’ Putin should face war crimes trial after bloody weekend in Ukraine

April 4 (UPI) — President Joe Biden said Monday that he hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin will ultimately face a war crimes trial for his war in Ukraine, and vowed even more economic punishment for Moscow in view of escalating atrocities in the Eastern European nation.

Biden made the remarks to reporters as he arrived in Washington, D.C., on Monday after spending the weekend in him home state of Delaware.

The president’s remarks came after a bloody weekend in Ukraine when, Ukrainian officials said, Russian forces killed a number of civilians in Bucha near the capital Kyiv.

Biden called for evidence to be collected that shows Putin orchestrated the atrocities, so that he can face trial as a war criminal.

“This guy is brutal and what’s happening in Bucha is outrageous and everyone has seen it. I think it is a war crime,” Biden told reporters after arriving at Fort McNair in Washington, D.C.

Biden’s comments came after the discovery of photos on Sunday that appeared to show Ukrainian civilians being summarily executed in Bucha. Some showed what looked like a mass grave, as well as bodies lying in the streets.