Biden says no Nord Stream 2 pipeline project if Russia invades Ukraine

Feb. 7 (UPI) —

Biden, appearing at a White House press conference after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on European security, said if Russia invades Ukraine, “there will be no longer be a Nord Stream 2.”

Asked further how that would be accomplished since the project is under the control of Germany, Biden answered, “I promise you we will be able to do it.”

Scholz, appearing beside Biden, refused to be as specific, but said that he and the U.S. president “are absolutely united” in their goal of preemptively developing a set of harsh economic sanctions against Russia should it opt to invade, adding that Germany and the United States will take the “same steps.”

The comments came after the two leaders met to discuss the volatile security situation along the Russia-Ukraine border, at which Putin has amassed an estimated 130,000 military personnel. American officials have warned the Russian leader could mount an invasion of the country at any time.

Germany depends on Russia for natural gas with the $11 billion Nord Stream 2 project. Some U.S. lawmakers have complained that the relationship is getting in the way of Europe and the United States taking a unified stance against Moscow’s designs in Ukraine.

The project, which remains unfinished, will transport natural gas from Russia through the Baltic Sea and into Germany to meet the European Union’s rapidly declining domestic gas production.

Unlike Russia’s other oil and gas pipelines into western Europe, the Nord Stream 2 route bypasses Ukraine as a transit nation — a move that has prompted Ukraine and many American politicians to denounce the project as a threat to European security.

The Biden administration last year became the third successive U.S. administration to be against the pipeline project, calling it a “bad deal” for Germany, Ukraine and for the United States’ Central and Eastern European allies and partners.

Scholz, however, has not been clear on the future of the pipeline project, although stating previously that Germany’s response to a Ukrainian invasion would be “united and decisive” with its allies.

He reiterated that position again Monday, stating, “We’re one voice, and do things together and we made it very clear if there was military aggression against Ukraine, this will entail severe consequences that we agreed upon together.”

Biden also stressed the closeness of the allies, saying two countries “are working closely together to pursue diplomatic resolutions to this situation and diplomacy is the very best way forward for all sides and we both agree, including what’s best for Russia, in our view.”

Scholz assumed office in December and succeeded Angela Merkel in the position. Monday’s was his first visit to the United States as leader of Germany.

“The president is looking forward to getting to know Chancellor Scholz personally on this first official visit to Washington as head of state,” a senior administration official told reporters before the meeting.

“The fact he is coming here almost two months to the day from taking office illustrates the continued importance that the United States places on our bilateral relationship with Germany and the importance of this relationship between these two leaders.

“I think everyone should agree that should there be an incursion, an invasion, any kind of activity [by Russia], that the pipeline needs to be cut off,” Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said last month. “That has to be said. And Germany has not said that would happen?”

The meeting between Biden and Scholz is one of several that are occurring in the West over concerns about a Russian invasion.

French President Emmanuel Macron met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday, where he was also expected to caution the Kremlin leader against any military incursion in Ukraine.