Biden signs $770B defense bill to overhaul sex assault crimes prosecution

Dec. 28 (UPI) — President Joe Biden signed Monday a nearly $770 billion defense bill into law, which includes an overhaul on sex assault crimes prosecution.

The National Defense Authorization Act for military appropriations in the 2022 fiscal year includes $740 billion for the Department of Defense, which is $25 billion more than Biden’s budget request, according to The Hill. It also includes $27.8 billion for Department of Energy defense-related activities and another $378 million for other defense-related activities.

It includes funding to change how the military prosecutes sexual assault cases, along with other items, such as military construction, basic pay increase for troops, national security programs and intelligence programs, a brief White House statement shows.

“I’m proud of what sets this year’s NDAA apart from prior defense bills: A package of significant changes to how the U.S. military will handle sexual assault crimes under the Uniform Code of Military Justice,” Representative Adam Smith, D-Wash., chairman of the House Armed Services Committee said in a statement. “These reforms — which are supported by longstanding advocates for survivors of the sexual assault crisis in the military — will take the prosecution of all sex crimes in the military away from the control of the military commander. Instead, qualified, independent, uniformed attorneys — ultimately overseen by the civilian Service Secretaries — will have the sole authority for charging decisions and the responsibility to prosecute those charges.”