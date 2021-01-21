Biden signs inauguration proclamation, will sign orders on COVID-19, climate change, DACA

Jan. 20 (UPI) — Immediately after be was sworn in Wednesday, President Joe Biden signed the Inauguration Day Proclamation, his first in what’s expected to be a flurry of orders that will set the tone for his new administration — including several that aim to immediately reverse policies by President Donald Trump.

Sitting in the president’s room at the U.S. Capitol, Biden also signed two documents making his nominations to the Cabinet and sub-Cabinet official.

Members of Biden’s policy team say he will later sign executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House.

Measures to curb COVID-19 in the United States sit atop the list.

The orders will include a “masking challenge,” which will ask all Americans to wear a face mask for the first 100 days of his presidency. Masks and distancing will be required in federal buildings and state and local governments will be asked to do the same.

Biden is also expected to issue orders to halt the U.S. withdrawal from the World Health Organization and create an executive-level position for a COVID-19 response coordinator to manage vaccine efforts and medical equipment.

The actions also include plans to stimulate the economy, including extending a national moratorium on evictions and foreclosures, until at least March 31, and extending the freeze on student loan payments and interest until October.

Among Biden’s other top priorities is putting the United States in position to rejoin the Paris Agreement — the 195-nation pact that sets out stringent goals for countries to reduce their carbon footprints over the next few decades.

Trump announced the U.S. departure from the pact in 2017. The process to rejoin would take 30 days.

Biden is expected to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline and order agencies to review and reverse more than 100 other Trump actions related to the environment.