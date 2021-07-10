Biden signs order aimed at improving economy, cutting consumer costs

“The heart of American capitalism is a simple idea: open and fair competition,” Biden said at the White House. “That means that if your companies want to win your business, they have to go out and they have to up their game.

“Let me be very clear: Capitalism without competition isn’t capitalism. It’s exploitation.”The order bans or sets limits for non-compete agreements, supports programs that safely import cheaper prescription drugs from Canada, allows hearing aids to be sold over the counter and makes it easier for travelers to get refunds from airlines and shop for flights.

Biden’s action also seeks to increase competition, make Internet broadband service more affordable and stimulate innovation and competition among tech companies.

“[A] lack of competition drives up prices for consumers. As fewer large players have controlled more of the market, mark-ups (charges over cost) have tripled,” the White House said. “Families are paying higher prices for necessities — things like prescription drugs, hearing aids, and Internet service.”

The order bans excessive early-termination fees, requires clear disclosure of Internet plan costs and ends landlord exclusivity arrangements for tenants. It also urges regulators to reinstate Obama-era net neutrality rules, a principle that calls for providers to give access to all websites and content at the same speed.

Among the many goals of the initiatives are: