Biden speaks on human rights at rededication of Dodd Center in Conn.

Chris Dodd was the longest-serving senator in Connecticut history and represented the state from 1981 to 2011. He previously was a House representative from 1975 to 1981.

“As we look around the world today, we see human rights and democratic principles increasingly under assault. We feel the same charge of history upon our own shoulders to act,” Biden said.

He said that there are fewer democracies in the world now than there were 15 years ago, a situation that “cannot be sustained.”

“That’s why from day one of my administration I’ve taken concrete steps to put human rights back at the center of our foreign policy and reassert our moral leadership on the global stage, with the power of our example, not the example of our power.”