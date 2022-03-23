Biden to announce new Russian sanctions in Brussels, national security adviser says

March 23 (UPI) — President Joe Biden is expected to announce new sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine when he travels to Brussels this week, a White House official said Tuesday.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said Biden will disclose the new penalties while taking part in NATO and European Council summits on the war.

“He will join our partners in imposing further sanctions on Russia and tightening the existing sanctions to crack down on evasion and to ensure robust enforcement,” Sullivan told reporters during a White House press briefing.

Sullivan didn’t provide details of what the new sanctions will entail.

The United States has levied an array of sanctions against Russia since its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, most notably on the country’s oil refining sector. Biden on March 8 announced a ban prohibiting all U.S. sales and imports of Russian oil.

Biden is attending an emergency NATO meeting in Brussels on Thursday, as well as a meeting of the Group of Seven leaders, and will address the European Council. He’ll then travel to Poland to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda on Friday.