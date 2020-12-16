Biden travels to Atlanta to campaign for Georgia Senate races

Dec. 15 (UPI) — President-elect Joe Biden is traveling to Atlanta on Tuesday for his first campaign stop since the Nov. 3 election, pushing Georgia Democrats to vote in next month’s Senate runoffs.

The drive-in rally is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. EST at Pratt-Pullman Yard in the Kirkwood neighborhood.

Biden and other participants will be on hand to encourage Georgians to vote for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock on Jan. 5. Early voting for the election began Monday.

Republican Sen. David Perdue had a 1.8% lead over Ossoff in the Nov. 3 election, but didn’t earn more than 50% of the votes, which was needed to win the race outright. Meanwhile, in the special Senate election, Warnock had 32.9% of the vote and Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler had 25.9% — and again, neither had a majority.

Majority control of the Senate is at stake in the runoff — if Democrats win both races, the chamber will have a 50-50 split, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris acting as a tie-breaker. If Republicans win one or both races, they will maintain control of the Senate.