Bill Clinton released from hospital after infection in bloodstream

Oct. 17 (UPI) — Former President Bill Clinton was released from a California hospital Sunday after spending six days receiving treatment for an infection.

Dr. Alpesh Amin, chair of UC Irvine’s Hospital of Medicine, said in a statement that Clinton’s fever and white blood cell count had normalized and he would return home to New York to finish his course of antibiotics.

“On behalf of everyone at UC Irvine Medical Center, we were honored to have treated him and will continue to monitor his progress,” he said.

Clinton, 75, had been in California for a private event for his foundation and had been feeling fatigued on Tuesday when he was admitted to the hospital for testing.

His doctors said he was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection that spread into his bloodstream.

On Saturday, Clinton continued to receive IV antibiotics and remained in “great spirits” throughout the stay, spokesman Angel Urena said.

“He is deeply grateful for the excellent care he continues to receive and thankful to the many well-wishers who have sent kind words to him and his family,” Urena said.