Bindi, Terri Irwin remember Steve Irwin on 14th anniversary of his death

By
United Press International
-
The late animal activist Steve Irwin's wife Terri (L,) their daughter Bindi (C) and son Robert (R) attend the star unveiling ceremony for Irwin as he is honored with the 2,635th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles in 2018. He died 14 years ago Friday at the age of 44. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Sept. 6 (UPI) — Steve Irwin’s wife and daughter remembered the late animal conservationist and TV personality on the 14th anniversary of his death.

The “Crocodile Hunter” star died from a stingray barb injury to his heart on Sept. 4, 2006. He was 44.

“You’re always in my heart,” his pregnant daughter Bindi, 22, captioned Friday’s throwback photo of him with her as a toddler on a beach.

Photo: Bindi Irwin/Twitter

Steve’s wife, Terri, who carries on his legacy by running the Australia Zoo, also remembered him Friday on Twitter by posting a portrait of him kissing her, while they have a live iguana on their heads.

“This is a particularly poignant moment in time for me. Today marks 14 years since I lost Steve, after 14 wonderful years of marriage. I feel that I have a choice: celebrate love or struggle with grief. I choose love,” she wrote.

Photo: Terri Irwin/Twitter

 

