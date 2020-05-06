Blaze at United Arab Emirates tower injures 9

By
United Press International
-
Photo: Gephardt Daily

May 5 (UPI) — A fire broke out in a 45-story residential tower in United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, injuring at least nine people, local officials said.

The fire erupted on the 10th floor of the Abbco Tower in the city of Sharjah, one of the largest in the UAE.

Col. Sami Khamis al-Naqbi, director of Sharjah Civil Defense, told Gulf News that medical officials were treating nine people for minor injuries on site.

Firefighters and drones put out the blaze as emergency officials evacuated the building and five others nearby.

“We have contacted the building owner and alternate accommodation will be provided to all residents. It is still not clear how many apartments have been affected,” said Col. Ali Abu al-Zoud, deputy director-general of central operations of Sharjah police.

He said police used drones to make sure no one was trapped inside the burning building.

