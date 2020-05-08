Boeing awarded $128.5M modification to GMD missile upgrade contract

May 8 (UPI) — Boeing was awarded a $128.5 million modification to its Ground-based Midcourse Defense development and sustainment contract Thursday, according to the Pentagon.

The deal modifies a contract awarded in 2018 for upgrades to the GMD, which is the United States’ ballistic missile defense system.

The modification increases the total value of the contract from $11.2 billion to $11.3 billion and covers work performed through September 2022. The contract was last modified in December.

The GMD provides commanders with the capability to target and eliminate limited intermediate-and long-range ballistic missile threat in space, according to the Missile Defense Agency.

Under the modification Boeing will manufacture C2 boost vehicles, booster spare parts and associated avionics to maintain fleet and flight test programs, according to the Department of Defense.