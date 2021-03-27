Breaking: 10 shot, 2 dead in Virginia Beach shooting, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 27, 2021, (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Virginia Beach, Virginia say two people are dead and as many as eight others injured after multiple shootings — including one which was officer-involved — at the Virginia Beach Ocean Front late Friday night.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate described a chaotic scene, telling local reporters officers first responded to reports of a shooting about 11:20 p.m. EST near 20th Street and Atlantic Ave.

Neudigate said of the people 10 people reportedly shot, one was killed during a “police intervention shooting” and another died from gunfire of an undetermined origin.

The chief also told reporters an officer had been struck by a car and taken to a hospital with what were considered non-life threatening injuries.

From what investigators have been able to determine, there are at least three crimes scenes spread over five blocks between 17th and 23rd Street, Neudigate said.

Video taken by local news crews show multiple arrests being made although its unclear if those being detained were involved in the violence.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.