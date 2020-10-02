BREAKING: Donald Trump, First Lady test positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — U.S. President Donald J. Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump confirmed the diagnosis in an early morning tweet from the White House.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!,” the tweet said.

The confirmation came just hours after it was revealed the president and first lady had begun the “quarantine process” after top White House aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the disease earlier in the day Thursday.

“Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19,” the president tweeted early Thursday night. “Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!”

Hicks traveled with Trump frequently, including as recently as his trip to Cleveland on Tuesday for the first presidential debate.

White House spokesperson Judd Deere issued a statement saying Trump “takes the health and safety of himself and of everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously.”

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.