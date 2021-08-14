Breaking: Haiti hit by 7.2 magnitude earthquake

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti, Aug. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 7.2 magnitude earthquake has been reported in southwestern Haiti.

According to U.S. Geological Survey, the powerful quake hit at 8:29 a.m. and was centered near the port city of Saint-Louis de Sud about 100 miles southwest of Port-au-Prince.

Local media outlets are reporting widespread damage with multiple homes and buildings being toppled.

A 7.0 magnitude quake struck Port-au-Prince in 2010 resulting in a reported 220,000 casualties.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.