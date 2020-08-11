Breaking: Joe Biden picks VP candidate

WILMINGTON, Delaware, Aug. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has has selected California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate.

The announcement was made official Tuesday by way of the Biden campaign headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. A little later, he tweeted the news:

“I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked Kamala Harris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate,” Biden wrote.

Harris later tweeted that she was honored:

“Joe Biden can unify the American people because he’s spent his life fighting for us,” she wrote. “And as president, he’ll build an America that lives up to our ideals. I’m honored to join him as our party’s nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief.”

Harris, 55, has served as a senator since 2017. She was the second African American woman and the first South East Asian woman to serve in the United States Senate.

Born in Oakland, California, Harris is a graduate of Howard University and University of California, Hastings College of the Law, according to her biography on Wikipedia.

In 2003, she was elected as District Attorney of San Francisco, where she served until 2011.

As a senator, she has supported healthcare reform,a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, the DREAM Act, and progressive tax reform.

Harris ran against Biden for the Democratic nomination for President of the United States in the 2020 election. She ending her campaign on Dec. 3, 2019, citing lack of funds to continue.

Biden, 77, had considered multiple female candidates before selecting Harris.