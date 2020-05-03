Breaking: North and South Korean border guards exchange gunfire

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, May 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — North and South Korean border guards exchanged gunfire Sunday, according to a statement issued by South Korea’s Joints Chiefs of Staff.

No one was reported injured in the cross-border incident, which the government in Seoul said started when North Korean troops fired several rounds at a South Korean guard post.

The South Korean military reportedly returned fire, but not before announcing it was going to retaliate. South Korean soldiers then fired two shots toward the North.

North Korea has yet to report the incident which took place just one day after North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un returned to the public after mysteriously disappearing nearly three weeks ago.

Kim’s vanishing act stoked tensions across the region as rumors spread worldwide that the 36-year-old despot had died or fallen gravely ill after botched heart surgery.

