Breaking: Trump impeached for second time by U.S. House of Representatives

WASHINGTON, D.C, Jan. 13 (Gephardt Daily) — Donald Trump has been impeached for a second time by the U.S. House of Representatives.

Ten Republicans joined 221 Democrats in the impeachment effort with 232 voting for the resolution and 197 voting against it.

All four Utah representatives joined the majority of GOP House members in rejecting the measure.

The historic second impeachment of a U.S. president was based on the charge Trump “incited” an “insurrection” at the U.S. Capitol one week ago.

Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell has declined to recall the Senate for an emergency impeachment trial saying it would wait until the Senate reconvenes Jan. 19, one day before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office.

