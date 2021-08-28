Breaking: U.S. strikes back; ISIS-K planner believed killed in targeted drone attack

TAMPA, Florida, Aug. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — One day after U.S. President Joe Biden promised planners of the Kabul terror attack the American military would “hunt them down and make them pay,” it appears to have done just that.

A late-night statement issued by the U.S. Central Command in Tampa, Florida, said an ISIS-K planner was believed killed Friday in an “unmanned airstrike.”

“U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner,” the Central Command statement said. “The unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangarhar Province of Afghanistan. Initial indications are that we killed the target. We know of no civilian casualties.”

The CENTCOM statement was signed by Capt. Bill Urban, USN Central Command Spokesman.

Nangarhar Province is located east of Kabul and shares an international border with neighboring Pakistan. Prior to the U.S. invasion in 2001, the province was a haven for Al Qaeda terrorist training camps and a home to Osama Bin Laden.