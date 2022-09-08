Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96

LONDON, England, Sept. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Queen Elizabeth II has died, according to a statement released by the Royal Family Twitter account, posted at 11:30 a.m. Utah time.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the statement says.

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Charles, Prince of Wales, has become king at age 73. His wife, Camilla, is 75.

The queen’s other children are Princess Anne, 72, Prince Andrew, 62, and Prince Edward, 58. The queen’s husband, Prince Philip, died in April of last year at age 99.

King Charles released a statement shortly after the death of his mother:

The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of greatest sadness for me and all members of my family

We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the word.

During this period of mourning and change, my family will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection for which The Queen was so widely held.

The queen’s family had gathered to be with her after being alerted by her doctors that they had serious concerns for her health.

“Following further evaluation this morning, The queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” Buckingham Palace said in a previous statement.

The moment that Elizabeth passed away, son Charles became king, although his official coronation could be months away.

Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne in 1952.