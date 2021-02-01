British Army vet, 100, who raised $45 million for NHS, admitted to hospital with coronavirus

Jan. 31 (UPI) — Tom Moore, the 100-year-old World War II veteran from Britain, who raised $45 million for the National Health Service for walking around his garden, was hospitalized Sunday COVID-19, his daughter said.

Moore, who is known as Captain Tom, had been treated for pneumonia the past few weeks and tested positive last week, his daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, posted on Twitter. He was admitted to Bedford Hospital for “additional help” with his breathing but is not in intensive care.

“The medical care he has received in the last few weeks has been remarkable and we know that the wonderful staff at Bedford Hospital will do all they can to make him comfortable and hopefully return home as soon as possible,” she wrote on Twitter.

In April, Moore he walked 100 laps around his garden in England for the National Health Service to coincide with his 100th birthday during the first national lockdown in April. Originally he hoped to raise 1,000 pounds, $1,370, but dramatically surpassed that figure.

He set the Guinness World Record for most money raised for a charity walk.

Moore was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in July.

He served in India and Burma during World War II.

“We understand that everyone will be wishing him well,” his daughter tweeted. “We are of course focusing on my father and will update you when we are able to.”

That included British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who wrote on Twitter: My thoughts are very much with @CaptainTomMoore and his family. You’ve inspired the whole nation, and I know we are all wishing you a full recovery.”