British PM Boris Johnson moved to intensive care for COVID-19

April 6 (UPI) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved into an intensive-care unit Monday, as his condition from coronavirus worsened, according to a statement from Downing Street.

Johnson, 55, had been treated at St. Thomas’ Hospital in London since Sunday evening.

“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive-care unit at the hospital,” said a statement from a Downing Street spokesman.

Johnson announced on March 27 that he had contracted the disease and began self-isolating, working via video conference. Ten days later, as symptoms persisted, including a fever, he went to the hospital.