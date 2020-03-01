British Prime Minister Boris Johnson engaged, expecting baby

MARCH 1 (UPI) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds are engaged and expecting a baby in early summer, a spokesperson for the couple said.

The baby is due in early summer, Symonds said in a post announcing the news on her private Instagram account.

Symonds said the couple got engaged at the end of the year, and she felt “incredibly blessed,” the BBC reported.

Johnson, 55, and Symonds, 31, an environmental campaigner and former Conservative Party official, moved in together in July of last year, becoming the first unmarried couple to occupy Downing Street. Symonds, who is also the youngest partner of a prime minister in 173 years, will be Johnson’s third wife.

Johnson divorced his first wife, Allegra Mostyn-Owen in 1993. A court recently reached a financial settlement for him to finalized his divorce with his second wife, Marina Wheeler, which would allow him to marry Symonds.

Wheeler and Johnson have four children together and separated two years ago after marrying in 1993.

Johnson and Symonds were first romantically linked after being seen together in early 2019, but their association dates back to 2012 when she worked on his successful re-election bid as London mayor.

Symonds quit her role with the Conservative Party in 2018 and currently works as a senior adviser for the U.S. environmental campaign group Oceana.

Former chancellor Sajid Javid, who recently resigned from office unexpectedly after a dispute over a Cabinet reshuffle with Johnson, posted “congratulations” on Twitter for the couple, calling it “wonderful news!”