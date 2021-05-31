British Prime Minister Boris Johnson weds Carrie Symonds

May 30 (UPI) — Boris Johnson this weekend became the first British prime minister in 200 years to get married while in office.

Johnson, 56, married political campaign organizer Carrie Symonds, 33, in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral in London Saturday afternoon, a Downing Street spokesman told the BBC.

The couple is planning a larger reception to celebrate with their loved ones and a honeymoon trip for next summer. The coronavirus pandemic is still making it difficult for many people to gather and travel.

CNN said Symonds gave birth to the couple’s first child, son Wilfred, in April 2020, the same month Johnson was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Johnson also has four children from his previous marriage to Marina Wheeler. They split up in 2018 after 25 years.