Bronx gunman shot dead by NYPD after he was allegedly attacked by man with knife

Nov. 3 (UPI) — A man was shot dead by officers with the NYPD after he fired at a second man who had allegedly attacked him with a knife, police said Thursday.

Members of the NYPD’s Queens Warrant Squad were sitting in an unmarked car outside of a bodega on Gun Hill Road in the Bronx for an unrelated investigation around 11:30 am. when a man double-parked a white Lexus nearby and entered the store.

That man, described as a 29-year-old man, entered the bodega “where he engaged in a violent struggle” caught on surveillance video with the 21-year-old gunman who was already in the deli, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said during a televised press conference.

“It appears that the 21-year-old, who was in the deli prior, had a gun and the 29-year-old is stabbing him with a knife. The male with the knife flees, pursued by the man with the gun,” Essig said.

“As he exits the bodega, he fires at the male at point-blank range into the white Lexus.”

A police sergeant and two detectives in plain clothes confronted the gunman and fired “numerous times,” Essig said. He added that one of the detectives fired twice and the other fired ten times.

The gunman was taken to Jacobi Hospital where he died from his injuries. The man with the knife fled the scene and was later found with a graze wound to his head and taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

The gun was recovered at the scene and the knife was recovered from inside the white Lexus, Essig said.

He added that the motive for the shooting remains unclear and is still under investigation.