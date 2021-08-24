Caldor Fire surpasses 100,000 acres; Dixie Fire 40% contained

Aug. 24 (UPI) — The Caldor Fire grew to more than 100,000 acres on Monday as it has destroyed hundreds of structures and prompted evacuations in California.

The blaze has burned 106,562 acres in California’s El Dorado County, growing 30,000 acres in two days, and was just 5% contained, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, said.

Since it began on Aug. 14 the fire has destroyed 557 structures and damaged 26 more, according to Cal Fire.

A total of 1,745 personnel have been deployed to combat the blaze, including 211 fire engines, 51 dozers, 24 water tenders and 19 helicopters.

“Overnight downslope winds, low temperatures, and moderate humidity levels aided in slowing fire spread. Crews continue to encounter heavy down and drought-stressed fuels that are extremely receptive to spotting,” Cal Fire said.

About 23,000 people have had to evacuate within six days due to the rapidly growing Caldor Fire alone with evacuation orders and warnings in El Dorado County and warnings in Amador County.

Meanwhile, the 725,821-acre Dixie Fire, the second-largest in California’s history, was 40% contained on Monday, according to Cal Fire.

A total of 6,001 fire personnel have been deployed to combat it, along with 429 fire engines 211 dozers, 182 water tenders and 19 helicopters.

The blaze has destroyed 1,259 structures and damaged 91 more.

Read More