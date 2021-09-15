California Gov. Gavin Newsom projected to defeat recall vote

Sept. 14 (UPI) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom was projected to defeat a vote to recall him from office as votes rolled in Tuesday night.

With more than 60% of the votes tallied, the “no” vote was leading 68% to 32% and CNN and CBS projected that Newsom would remain in office.

Newsom, a Democrat and former mayor of San Francisco, has faced multiple Republican-led recall attempts, but this is the only one to meet the requirements of state law and reach the ballot.

The recall was initiated by a petition more than a year ago that accused Newsom of endorsing laws that “favor foreign nationals, in our country illegally, over that of our own citizens.” It also criticizes Newsom for the state’s high taxes, its homeless crisis, his support for “sanctuary city” immigration laws and other progressive policies.

More than 1.7 million Californians signed the petition, eclipsing the 1.49 million signatures needed to trigger an official recall. The number of people who signed the petition is equal to about 12% of the votes cast when Newsom was elected governor in 2018.