California judge arrested in connection with wife’s death

Aug. 5 (UPI) — An Orange County, Calif., judge was arrested Friday in connection with the killing of his wife Thursday.

Officers received reports of a shooting at about 8 p.m. Thursday at a residence on the 8500 block of E. Canyon Vista Drive in Anaheim Hills, Calif.

“Upon officers’ arrival, they located 65-year-old Sheryl Ferguson inside the residence suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Sheryl Ferguson was pronounced deceased at the scene,” The Anaheim Police Department said in a statement posted to Facebook Friday.

“Officers contacted Jeffrey Ferguson, an Orange County Superior Court Judge, at the location and arrested him for murder without incident,” police said.

Ferguson was booked into the Anaheim Police Department’s Detention Facility Friday. His bail has been set at $1 million.

“Detectives are not releasing any additional details at this time because the investigation is ongoing,” police said.