California judge orders Trump to pay Stormy Daniels’ legal fees

Aug. 22 (UPI) — A California Superior Court judge has ordered President Donald Trump to pay Stormy Daniels’ non-disclosure agreement legal fees.

Judge Robert Broadbelt ordered Trump to pay Daniels, born Stephanie Clifford, $44,100 to cover her legal fees related to her battle over a $130,000 NDA with Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, as part of a hush-money arrangement over an alleged affair.

Clifford and Cohen say Trump had an affair with Clifford from 2006 to 2007, which Trump denies.

The order was filed Monday, but Clifford’s attorneys posted the order online Friday.

Clifford sued Trump to be released from the NDA in 2018 and the document was deemed unenforceable, leading to the case’s dismissal. Still, Broadbelt found in his ruling Monday that Clifford was “the party prevailing on the contract,” and therefore entitled to recover the fees.

Trump’s attorneys argued that he was not responsible for covering the fees because he did not sign the agreement. The judge found that because Trump reimbursed Cohen for the $130,000 and his legal team argued that an NDA arbiter should handle Clifford’s defamation suit, Trump was still part of the deal.