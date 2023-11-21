California man sentenced to 700 years for sexual assaults on boys while serving as nanny

Nov.21 (UPI) — A man who worked for several years as a babysitter in Southern California was sentenced to more than 700 years in prison for sexually assaulting 16 boys who were left in his care over the past decade.

Matthew Antonio Zakrzewski, 34, of Costa Mesa, was found guilty on charges of molesting more than a dozen boys who ranged in age from 2 to 12, and showing child pornography to another boy with the intent of raping him, according to a statement from Orange Country District Attorney Todd Spitzer.

Authorities said Zakrzewski was a “master manipulator” who filmed the crimes he committed between January 2014 and May 2019, and then coached the kids how to lie to their parents about the lascivious encounters with him.

The crime spree ended when Zakrzewski was taken into custody by Laguna Beach police as he stepped off an international flight on May 17, 2019.

Initially, Zakrzewski was charged with five felonies, including three counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14, one count of oral copulation of a child under 10, and one count of possession of child pornography.

However, the number of charges increased to 34, including 27 felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 14, after additional victims were identified through Zakrzewski’s homemade videos and public tips to investigators.

Zakrzewski was convicted on all 34 counts, with the judge handing down a hefty sentence of 705 years plus two years and eight months.

Before learning his fate, Zakrzewski listened as the family members of his victims read impact statements aloud in court, after which he read his statement but refused to apologize for his crimes.

“I prided myself on bringing smiles to your children and all the good times we shared were 100% genuine,” he said, according to the district attorney’s office.

Zakrzewski used a website to land babysitting gigs in the area, calling himself “the original Sitter Buddy” and describing himself as a “manny” who claimed his services included mentorships, “big brother” relations, as well as overnights and vacations.