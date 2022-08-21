California officials ID 4 killed in McKinney Fire

Aug. 20 (UPI) — Northern California officials have positively identified four people killed in the McKinney Fire, which was mostly contained as of Saturday morning.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said it used DNA and dental analysis to confirm the identities of the four victims. They were John Logan, 76; Charles Kays, 79; Judith Kays, 82; and Kathleen Shoopman, 73, all of Klamath River.

Officials said Friday the identification process was lengthy because of the condition of the remains. The identification process was carried out using special equipment at the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

The next-of-kin for all four victims have been notified.

“The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victims,” Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue said, according to KHSL-TV in Chico, Calif.

“If you are willing, please keep those affected by this fire in your prayers.”

The McKinney Fire erupted July 29 in Klamath National Forest. As of Saturday morning it had burned more than 60,000 acres and was 95% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

All evacuation orders associated with the wildfire were lifted as of Thursday.