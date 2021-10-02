California to require COVID-19 vaccines for public school students

Oct. 1 (UPI) — California will require all schoolchildren to receive a COVID-19 vaccine to attend public school, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday.

The requirement will go into effect after the Food and Drug Administration gives full approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for children.

“Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more,” Newsom tweeted. “Why? Because vaccines work.

“This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy.”

Newsom announced the new requirement during an appearance at a San Francisco elementary school.

He said the requirement will be broken up by grade groups — K-6 and 7-12 — pending FDA approval. The agency gave full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, marketed as Comirnaty, for people 16 years old and older in August. The vaccine has emergency use authorization for children 12 to 15 years old.

Unvaccinated students may still attend California public schools through an independent study program.