Cam Newton tests COVID-19 positive, Sunday’s game delayed

Oct. 3 (UPI) — New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested COVID-19 positive, the NFL said Saturday.

Shortly after the announcement of Newton’s diagnosis, the NFL said in a statement posted to Twitter that the Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs game originally slated for Sunday will be postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

“In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments,” the statement said. “All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team and gameday personnel as our primary consideration.”

Shortly after Newton’s diagnosis , it was also revealed that Kansas City Chiefs practice quad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu also tested positive.

On Friday, the NFL announced it will increase COVID-19 testing after seven Tennessee Titans players and six staff members tested positive, postponing the Titans game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, also originally set for Sunday, to later this season.

Across the league, several coaches and teams have been fined for not wearing masks on the sidelines through the first three weeks of the 2020 NFL season in violation of NFL safety protocols.