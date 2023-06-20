Canada announces new sanctions against Iran

June 19 (UPI) — Canada announced a new package of sanctions against Iran on Monday, the 12th round of sanctions against the regime since October.

Seven people in the Iranian court system were sanctioned for their role in human rights violations under the country’s criminal justice system. Six are members of the Revolutionary Court.

Those facing sanctions are Revolutionary Court judges Morteza Barati, Hadi Mansouri, Musa Asif Al Hosseini, Seyed Mahmoud Sadati and Heidar Asiyabi, criminal court advisory judge Mehrdad Tahamtan and supreme court judge Mohammad Moghiseh.

The sanctions bar any dealings with the seven individuals, meaning they will not have access to any assets they hold in Canada.

Iran’s Revolutionary Court system has been criticized for acting harshly against human rights protesters and handing down at least four death sentences.

“More than six months ago, the Iranian people demanded change. They issued a call that was heard around the world and asked the Iranian regime to respect their human rights and freedom,” Melanie Joly, Canada’s minister of foreign affairs, said in a statement.

“Yet, the regime has yet to respond and, instead, is increasing its use of execution, suppression and intimidation. Canada will continue to support the Iranian people and we will use the tools at our disposal to respond to Iran’s egregious actions.”

Monday’s announcement states that Canada “unequivocally opposes” the death penalty in all cases.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada’s intentions to impose sanctions against Iran in September. This announcement came following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody.

She was arrested for violating Iran’s strict hijab laws. Her death sparked nationwide protests and international condemnation.

Canada has sanctioned 163 individuals and 192 organizations in Iran, including security officials.