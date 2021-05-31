Capitol riots: 4 more accused in Oath Keepers conspiracy

May 31 (UPI) — Federal agents arrested four more Oath Keepers for their alleged roles in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to court documents.

CNN identified those arrested as Florida residents Joseph Hackett, also known as “Ahab,” William Isaacs and Jason Dolan, also known as “Turmoil.” A fourth defendant’s name was withheld.

Those arrested have been charged with conspiring to obstruct the confirmation of the 2020 presidential election. They appeared in court Thursday and their indictments were unsealed Sunday.

Altogether, 19 Oath Keepers have been arrested following the Jan. 6 insurrection. The group appears to have been directly influenced by the organization’s leadership, The Washington Post reported.

“The fight’s not over,” Isaacs, a 21-year-old Kissimmee, Fla. resident, allegedly said during the storming of the Capitol.

Isaacs pushed a door open at the Capitol and let a larger contingent of the Oath Keepers members in, the court documents said.

Hackett — a 51-year-old Sarasota-based chiropractor — was allegedly in attendance on a conference call with Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes six days after the election.

“We’re going to defend the president, the duly elected president, and we call on him to do what needs to be done to save our country,” Rhodes said on the call. “Because if you don’t, guys, you’re going to be in a bloody, bloody civil war and a bloody — you can call it an insurrection or you can call it a war or fight.”

Hackett is a veteran member of the Oath Keepers who attended a Florida firearms training school, the court documents said.

The far-right, anti-government militia group is alleged to have planned the storming of the Capitol for months. The crew allegedly wore tactical style uniforms with Oath Keepers insignias on them during the raid of the Capitol. Federal prosecutors said the group’s efforts were planned prior to the November election.

Dolan, 44, is listed on LinkedIn as a resort security officer who lives in Wellington, Fla. He is a former Marine who served 17 years with postings as a platoon sergeant in Iraq and recruiter in Massachusetts.

Rhodes was seen with former Trump confidant Roger Stone and communicated with group leadership just prior to the insurrection, court documents indicated.

Stone was sentenced to three and half years in prison for lying during the federal investigation into Russian influence in the 2016 election. Former President Donald Trump commuted Stone’s prison sentence in 2020.

One the group’s members has already pleaded guilty to his role.